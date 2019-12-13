Crime 13.12.2019 03:49 pm

Staggie family confirms Rashied’s son also fatally shot

Citizen reporter
Staggie was rushed to the hospital by his son after the shooting.

It was earlier reported that Rashied was shot while sitting in a friend’s car when he pulled up to his London Road home around 9am on Friday.

In an unexpected turn in events, the Staggie family have allegedly confirmed that Rashied Staggie’s son Abdullah Taliep Boonzaier has also been shot and killed.

It was reported that Rashied was shot while sitting in a friend’s car when he pulled up to his London Road home around 9am on Friday in Salt River.

Rashied, who is said to be the former leader of the Hard Livings gang, was reported to have been in a critical condition under police guard after being rushed to hospital by his son.

A publication reported that two hours after the shooting, Staggie’s daughter, Ingrid Carolus, was seen outside his house screaming that he was dead.

A police officer said two people were seen in CCTV footage approaching the vehicle and then spraying it with bullets.

Police have since closed off London Road.

