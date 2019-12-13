Manhunt launched in Limpopo after grisly discovery of a mutilated body

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Polokwane, Limpopo, have launched a “massive” manhunt for an unknown suspect or suspects following the grisly discovery on Thursday night of a badly mutilated body.

The spokesperson of the police in the province, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the body was discovered at around 6.45pm on Thursday.

Mojapelo said it was reported that the police received information from passers-by about the body of a man with some body parts missing.

“The body was found dumped in the bush under the bridge along the N1 bypass next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium, on the outskirts of the City of Polokwane.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the police were met by the gruesome scene of a badly mutilated body of a man who might be in his forties, wearing grey trousers, [a] blue T-shirt and black shoes.

“The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage but ritual murder cannot be ruled out,” said Mojapelo.

The police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has noted the incident with shock, especially at the brutality that characterised this murder and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the suspects, Mojapelo said.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the arrest of the suspect(s) involved and to anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased to urgently contact Lieutenant Colonel Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the Crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police station.

“Police investigations are still continuing.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

