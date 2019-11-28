Crime 28.11.2019 10:23 am

Suspect arrested in connection with Precious Ramabulana’s murder

Citizen reporter
Precious Ramabulana, the Capricorn TVET student who was raped and stabbed to death in her rented room. Picture: Twitter

Police say national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole will today address members of the media on the student’s murder.

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana.

It was reported by eNCA that the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement on Thursday, police said the national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla Sitole, will today address members of the media on the murder of Ramabulana.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the media briefing was expected to start at around 11am, Thursday.

“We are in Limpopo now receiving a briefing on the investigation.”

The Capricorn TVET College student was attacked and stabbed to death. She was reportedly stabbed 52 times.

When police arrived on the scene, the 21-year-old was still alive with her room locked and they had to use a window to gain access to the premises.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, News24Wire)

ALSO READ: Precious Ramabaluna’s family recalls her last moments

Black Friday