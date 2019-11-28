Suspect arrested in connection with Precious Ramabulana’s murder

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana.

It was reported by eNCA that the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement on Thursday, police said the national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla Sitole, will today address members of the media on the murder of Ramabulana.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the media briefing was expected to start at around 11am, Thursday.

“We are in Limpopo now receiving a briefing on the investigation.”

The Capricorn TVET College student was attacked and stabbed to death. She was reportedly stabbed 52 times.

When police arrived on the scene, the 21-year-old was still alive with her room locked and they had to use a window to gain access to the premises.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, News24Wire)

