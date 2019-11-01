Toddler allegedly stabbed to death by father in Pretoria

A three-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his father in a veld near the Bremer Street informal settlement on Thursday afternoon, reports the Pretoria Moot Rekord.

The body of the boy was found in the veld with multiple stab wounds to his face and chest.

“We were alerted to the situation shortly after 16:00,” said Hercules CPF chairman Johan van Staden.

“The body was found not long afterwards.”

Xander Loubser of Bestcare paramedics was part of the search party that found the child’s body.

“When we found him, his little body was already cold,” said Loubser.

The father of the child is believed to have been taken into police custody.

The child’s family were reportedly victims of the recent Bremer Street informal settlement fire.

When speaking to the Rekord, the child’s grandfather said he could not provide a photograph of his grandson, as they lost everything in the fire.

The Rekord has approached Hercules police for comment, which they said would be provided soon.

This is a developing story, updates to follow.

