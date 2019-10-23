Gold worth R20m stolen during armed robbery at Brakpan mine

A 52-year-old Ergo mine security official was killed during an armed robbery at the plant on Monday night in what Brakpan police described as a “highly organised” incident, reports Brakpan Herald.

Gold plates valued at approximately R20 million were stolen during the robbery.

According to information received from the local SAPS, around 20 heavily armed and extremely aggressive men, divided into two groups, carried out the violent attack at around 10pm.

The men, clad in balaclavas and wearing gloves, first hijacked four interlink trucks parked near the plant and used the vehicles to block the roads and entrances.

They were armed with AK47s and pistols.

“Three truck drivers and an assistant were taken hostage by the suspects, who then gained entry to the plant through a gate,” said Capt Pearl van Staad, spokesperson for the Brakpan SAPS.

“Some of the suspects went to the smelt house and forced open the door of the plant and used a grinder to cut open the oven in which gold dust was being melted.

“Workers were assaulted and shot at.

“The other suspects waited outside and a shoot-out between these suspects and mine security officials took place, during which a chief security official was fatally shot.”

The robbers fled with seven plates of gold, which they poured into buckets and cooled with water.

They made their getaway in an Isuzu bakkie and a Toyota Quantum, both of which belong to the mining company.

“They left through the back and the vehicles were later found abandoned along Denne Road,” said van Staad.

Police believe an organised crime syndicate is responsible for the robbery.

A case of murder, with additional charges of armed robbery and assault, will be investigated by the Gauteng Provincial Task Team.

