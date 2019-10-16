Cops hunt for suspect in 3-year cold case

Police and forensic investigators are looking for a man who may have information about the alleged theft of a vehicle in a three-year Miss Gay SA cold case.

“It’s a case from Douglasdale when in 2016 the suspect, a homeless shelter dweller, befriended and later entered into a relationship with our client. He subsequently stole her vehicle,” said IRS investigator Andre van Wyk.

“He sold the car on Gumtree the same day, delivered it, got paid and vanished. His whereabouts are unknown.”

Van Wyk said that a Charl Pretorius might have information that would resolve the matter.

“The suspect is a white male, pictured, in his early to mid-30s, frequents homeless shelters and takes part-time jobs, with no known social media presence or credit profile. I have attempted to trace him for almost three years and I believe he is intentionally evading detection.”

The suspect has used at least two other people’s identity numbers.

Van Wyk is on 083-743-4786.

