Three Limpopo traffic cops rearrested for ‘committing fraud again’

Three Limpopo traffic officials are in custody after they allegedly contravened their bail conditions by committing an offence similar to the one they had been arrested for earlier this year.

A fourth colleague was also arrested.

Zwelihle Khumalo, 37, Lebogang Rapetsoa , 24, Peter Schutte, 62, and Makwena Silas Mashala, 28, were arrested on Monday for alleged fraud.

Rapetsoa, Schutte and Mashala were all out on bail following their initial arrest for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.

Khumalo was arrested for the first time.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the officials were all from the Phalala vehicle testing station.

“The four were arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and special investigation unit in a continuous operation to fight fraud and corruption at vehicle testing stations.

“Rapetsoa, Schutte and Mashala were previously arrested on April 9 by the same team for allegedly using the personal details of unsuspecting victims to authorise roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never physically subjected to mandatory tests,” said Maluleke.

On April 12, the officials were each released on R1,000 bail by the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on strict conditions and warned not to commit similar offenses.

Maluleke said investigations revealed that, despite the warning, Rapetsoa, Schutte and Mashala who were then joined by Khumalo, were alleged to have continued using the details of the same victims to issue more fraudulent vehicle roadworthy certificates.

The accused appeared in Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing fraud charges.

They were all remanded until October 18 when they are expected in court.

