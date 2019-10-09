Case against arrested Thuto-Tiro pupil withdrawn… for now

The case against a 15-year-old pupil who was arrested for the murder of a grade 9 pupil at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng has been withdrawn, for now.

Police told TimesLive that the case was withdrawn for police to complete the outstanding details on the investigation. Once the police have concluded the investigations, they hope to take the matter back to court.

According to Gauteng education department district director Victor Thetha, two Grade 9 pupils were playing in class when one of them stabbed the other once in the chest with a pair of scissors.

The injured pupil, Tshepo Mpehlo, 14, was immediately taken to the sickbay but was pronounced dead on the arrival of paramedics. School principal Jeff Khumalo said from the information given to him by the teachers, the two pupils were friends.

The deceased’s mother, Dekeledi, said she was still in shock following the ordeal. She confirmed the pupil arrested was friends with her son.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said there was insufficient evidence in the case but that the investigation would continue.

“The NPA has given instructions of investigations that must be done. Upon conclusion of such investigations, the docket will then be brought back to the NPA for a decision,” Mjonondwane said.

Captain Fikile Funda said: “As soon as the investigation is finalised, the [case] is going to be placed on the roll and the [accused] will be summoned to appear before the court.”

Funda said any changes to the charge sheet would be made if necessary.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting by Jenniffer Okoye, News24 Wire.)

