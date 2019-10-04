How homeowners can be more vigilant against crime

In light of the Victims of Crime report released by Stats SA yesterday, insurance company Dialdirect urged homeowners to be more proactive and vigilant, especially when it came to home security. Maanda Tshifularo, who is head of Dialdirect Insurance, said: “Homes that aren’t thoroughly secured, have only one security measure in place or have one of their security features temporarily disabled, are prime targets. South Africans are advised to do a thorough security audit and better safeguard themselves as thoroughly as their means allow.” The insurance company observed the following: Home burglaries occur most frequently between Thursdays and Saturdays, with...

In light of the Victims of Crime report released by Stats SA yesterday, insurance company Dialdirect urged homeowners to be more proactive and vigilant, especially when it came to home security.

Maanda Tshifularo, who is head of Dialdirect Insurance, said: “Homes that aren’t thoroughly secured, have only one security measure in place or have one of their security features temporarily disabled, are prime targets. South Africans are advised to do a thorough security audit and better safeguard themselves as thoroughly as their means allow.”

The insurance company observed the following:

Home burglaries occur most frequently between Thursdays and Saturdays, with a spike in the frequency of incidents during the months of April, July, August and December.

Although entry through front doors and windows are common, there has been an increase in the number of claims where entry is gained through the garage.

The most commonly stolen items during a burglary are electronics, with televisions, decoders, cameras and jewellery featuring high on criminals’ “shopping lists”.

With home burglaries, where occupants are home, vehicles are often also stolen in addition to possessions.

It suggested that to keep safe, one should:

Look out for suspicious vehicles or individuals, especially when entering your property, and notify authorities when necessary. Move swiftly when you enter or exit your property.

Mix up your daily routine to make it less predictable for criminals to know when you’ll be home.

Avoid giving criminals a peek at what is inside your home by leaving empty boxes of newly bought items in full view, by leaving curtains wide open or by leaving any doors, including the garage door, open.

Don’t leave car and house keys in a spot where they’re easily accessible – keep them stored away in a secure spot only known by members of your household.

Notify your security company when you won’t be at home for extended periods of time.

Keep the contact details of all emergency services stored on your phone, or written down where everyone in the household can access them. Make sure that everyone knows what to do in case of an emergency.

“In the event that you do become a victim, it’s wise to have your belongings comprehensively insured. Be sure to update your home contents inventory regularly and ensure that items are insured at their current replacement value,” said Tshifularo.

