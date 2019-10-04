 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Crime 4.10.2019 06:20 am

How homeowners can be more vigilant against crime

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
PREMIUM!
How homeowners can be more vigilant against crime

File image

‘South Africans are advised to do a thorough security audit and better safeguard themselves as thoroughly as their means allow,’ says Dialdirect.

In light of the Victims of Crime report released by Stats SA yesterday, insurance company Dialdirect urged homeowners to be more proactive and vigilant, especially when it came to home security. Maanda Tshifularo, who is head of Dialdirect Insurance, said: “Homes that aren’t thoroughly secured, have only one security measure in place or have one of their security features temporarily disabled, are prime targets. South Africans are advised to do a thorough security audit and better safeguard themselves as thoroughly as their means allow.” The insurance company observed the following: Home burglaries occur most frequently between Thursdays and Saturdays, with...
Related Stories
Victims of Crime survey: SA still feels unsafe, while many crimes remain unreported 3.10.2019
Housebreaking is the number one crime in SA – Stats SA 3.10.2019
Police kill each other in shootout after ‘criminal cops’ rob post office 3.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.