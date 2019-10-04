How homeowners can be more vigilant against crime

File image
In light of the Victims of Crime report released by Stats SA yesterday, insurance company Dialdirect urged homeowners to be more proactive and vigilant, especially when it came to home security.
Maanda Tshifularo, who is head of Dialdirect Insurance, said: “Homes that aren’t thoroughly secured, have only one security measure in place or have one of their security features temporarily disabled, are prime targets. South Africans are advised to do a thorough security audit and better safeguard themselves as thoroughly as their means allow.”
The insurance company observed the following:
It suggested that to keep safe, one should:
“In the event that you do become a victim, it’s wise to have your belongings comprehensively insured. Be sure to update your home contents inventory regularly and ensure that items are insured at their current replacement value,” said Tshifularo.
