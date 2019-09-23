Mom faces murder charge after autopsy shows dead infant was alive at birth

An autopsy has revealed a newborn baby boy found dead in a box hidden in the cupboard of a young Graaff-Reinet’s woman house was alive at birth, Eastern Cape police confirmed on Monday.

“The inquest case has been changed to murder,” said police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson, after confirming the autopsy results.

The police were still waiting on DNA results to assist with their investigation, and no arrests have been made.

The young woman’s father discovered the body two weeks ago. It had been wrapped in a towel and placed in the box.

It is believed the 22-year-old gave birth to the child two days prior and the baby was then hidden in the cupboard.

Her parents had reportedly suspected something was wrong and searched her room.

After making the discovery, they contacted the police.

