See you in quart: Suspected liquor truck hijacker caught

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“At 12:45, the driver of a truck and his crew were delivering liquor at a tavern in T Section, Umlazi, when they were approached by four men at gunpoint. The suspects forced them into the back of their truck and loaded liquor into the two vehicles that they were travelling in,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The men then drove all three vehicles, including the truck, towards J Section where the police intercepted them.

“One suspect was arrested while others managed to evade police. A vehicle was seized by police at Umlazi. The arrested suspect, 35, was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and he was charged with robbery,” Gwala said.

In another operation, on September 19, a multidisciplinary team conducted an operation aimed at tracing stolen vehicles in the Ilembe Cluster.

During the operation, police officers seized five vehicles which were suspected to be stolen or hijacked.

Three were reported stolen in Chatsworth, one was reported stolen in Umlazi and the other was reported stolen in Ntuzuma. The investigation into the vehicles remains ongoing.

Another multidisciplinary operation resulted in the seizure of two vehicles at the airport parking lot.

One vehicle was reported stolen in Richards Bay and the second vehicle was involved in a fraud case in Kempton Park this year.

The investigation into these vehicles also remains ongoing.

News24

