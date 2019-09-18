DHL van transporting national exam papers stolen in Wilgeheuwel

An allegedly hijacked DHL courier vehicle has been discovered in the Wilgeheuwel area on Wednesday afternoon, reports Roodepoort Northsider.

In a BCI Security Facebook post, the company stated that while on a routine patrol, their officers discovered the DHL vehicle with its rear window kicked out from the inside.

“On closer investigation, the driver was found unharmed. According to the driver, he was hijacked by two men in a white VW Polo who stole boxes full of national exam papers,” the post read.

Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan confirmed that the driver was accosted by three men.

One of the armed assailants forced the victim to comply before driving off with the vehicle. He also confirmed that after the van had been recovered by the Flying Squad, it was found that the matric exam papers it was transporting had been stolen.

