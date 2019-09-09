‘Open a case’: Malema won’t sue Pauli van Wyk over new VBS claims

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has used his Twitter account to demonstrate that he is not overly concerned about new reports accusing him of having spent money stolen from liquidated bank VBS.

This follows the Daily Maverick‘s latest story, which reveals how money from VBS bank allegedly financed the EFF leader’s lifestyle, with Malema alleged to have spent R900,000 on luxury clothing brands, hotels, and party venues, among others.

Responding to academic Nomboniso Gasa, who said that Malema should sue Van Wyk if she was lying, or that he should be charged if she was telling the truth, Malema told her she was “welcome to open a case”.

READ MORE: How Malema, Shivambu ‘knowingly’ benefited from VBS ‘proceeds of crime’ – report

“No one will stop you,” he added.

Malema answered DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia, who called on him to “answer these documented allegations and accusations,” with even less concern.

“A mere apology won’t do. Let’s hope a prosecution awaits,” Cachalia tweeted, to which the EFF leader responded with only four smiley emojis and one of a person shrugging.

In the report, titled VBS Theft, Money Laundering & Life’s Little Luxuries: Julius Malema’s time of spending dangerously, banking statements are used to show that Malema allegedly used the bank card from company Mahuna Investments, which is owned by his cousin Matsobane Phaleng and but was reportedly used as “his personal slush fund and alter ego”, to spend R900,000 in July last year.

This was allegedly spent at places including Gucci and Le Coq Sportif in Sandton City, at the Durban July, at the Hampshire Hotel in Ballito, at Polokwane party venue Mekete Lodge (where over R400,000 was allegedly spent) and at Nando’s.

READ MORE: Malema spits fire at Scorpio’s VBS Bank loot article

VBS funds paid to Mahuna Investments also reportedly helped pay for Malema’s eldest son’s school fees, his house and pool in Sandown, Malema’s personal political campaigns and the EFF’s birthday celebrations.

The report appears to show that Malema’s claims that “no VBS money came into our coffers” and that the EFF’s “books are open” for all journalists to see, are untrue.

Both Malema and EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not respond to detailed questions from The Daily Maverick.

Ndlozi also had not responded to requests for comment from The Citizen at the time of publication.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

