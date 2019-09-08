Crime 8.9.2019 11:19 am

Hawks pounce on two suspected bank card fraudsters

News24 Wire
Credit cards. Picture: iStock

The Hawks have nabbed two suspects, aged 26 and 29, for allegedly being in possession of cloned bank cards in Cape Town.

According to Hawks’ spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase, Gerrit Le Roux, 26, was arrested at a retail store in Willow Rridge Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

Le Roux allegedly presented a cloned bank card while purchasing goods to the value of around R7,000.

He appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Friday and was granted R1,000 bail. The case was postponed to October 11 for further investigations.

Nkwalase said the further investigations by the Hawks’ banking investigation team resulted in the arrest of a second suspect on Thursday at his home.

“Numerous cloned bank cards, blank bank cards, cellphones, a card reader and writer, a personal computer and two hard drives were all seized pending further investigation,” he said.

The second suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday.

