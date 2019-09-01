Durban businessman makes safety fashionable

No one wants to walk around with a bulky bulletproof vest, even if South Africa’s crime statistics prove this may well be a necessity for some.

With an average of 57 South Africans murdered on a daily basis, it may not be a stretch to say that some have considered bulking up to protect themselves.

Durban-based businessman and owner of Action Bulletproof Jochen Chrislett saw a need to create a product that can be customised, based on a client’s needs, to be kept safe, while at the same time not being too obvious.

Hence, the creation of Action Bulletproof’s body warmer, described on the company’s website as a lightweight, comfortable, dare we say stylish ‘normal’ body warmer that “stops a 357 Magnum in its tracks”. And the trend is picking up in various industries.

Sunday Times reported that Chrislett’s body warmers are being worn by farmers and even scrap-metal business employees.

Farmers in South Africa have repeatedly appealed for intervention, after a constant slew of attacks, which now seem to be an unfortunate norm.

The Transvaal Agricultural Union (TLU) SA released statistics in July saying that farm attacks have increased by 60% in the last ten years.

To prevent becoming a statistic, North West farmer Rudolph Pretorius told Sunday Times that he wears his bulletproof vest on his farm, after surviving an attack in his home.

The vest also appeals to companies that handle large amounts of cash on site, but still need to be client-facing. Speaking to a shop attendant wearing a bulletproof vest like those worn by police may be a bit intimidating, but this vest can be worn even outside of work, without rousing suspicion.

Action Bulletproof’s vests, which are fully customisable and can have company logos embodied on them and are SANS 1658: 2007 certified, fetch for between R2,800 and R3,800, according to their Facebook page.

The company also manufactures K-9 bulletproof vests, bulletproof bags, bulletproof bomber jackets, holsters and tactical belts.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

