ANC suspends Mpumalanga member over alleged shooting, mayor could be next

The ANC in Mpumalanga says it will only decide whether to act against one of its mayors accused of assault once it receives a full report.

The party in the province has suspended Bongani Phakathi, a member of the Gert Sibande regional executive committee, after he allegedly used a 9mm pistol to fire shots during a scuffle at a meeting in Morgenzon, near Standerton, on Sunday.

Pixley ka Seme District Municipality Mayor Phalaborwa Vincent Malatsi was also allegedly involved in the fight.

Assault charges were laid against Phakathi and Malatsi, and Phakathi also faces an attempted murder charge. He appeared in court on Tuesday after he was arrested the same day.

It is alleged that Phakathi, Malatsi and several Lekwa councillors attacked members of the South African National Civic Organisation who attended the meeting. A person who witnessed the incident and who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, told News24 the altercation started shortly after the meeting ended.

“There was no real serious reason for the attack as both groups were standing outside, discussing matters that were raised during the meeting. The next moment, the ANC representatives started shouting at the Sanco members, amongst them Lindani Sibeko, Jabu Nkosi, December Simelane and Nkosiyethu Maseko,” said the source.

In a video clip, a man alleged to be Malatsi is seen pointing something in the air before a loud bang is heard.

The man and a second man then chased a person clad in a red, white and blue T-shirt.

Sibeko and Nkosi ran away and sought help at the police station near to the hall where the meeting was held.

ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini confirmed the party suspended Phakathi.

Manzini said they are aware of the allegations but would only act after receiving a full report.

Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi confirmed that they were investigating the matter.

Phakathi was released on R1,000 bail and is expected back in the dock on September 17.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.