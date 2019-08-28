Manhunt launched after 3 left critical during Westonaria liquor store armed robbery

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for a group that robbed a liquor store in Westonaria on Tuesday and shot and wounded three people during their getaway.

The incident happened on Edward Avenue at around 19.30pm.

It is alleged the group of men entered the store armed with pistols and demanded cash, liquor and cigarettes.

While fleeing, they shot and wounded a store security guard, another guard from a private company and a passerby, police said.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived at the scene at around 19.56pm and found a security guard, 34, slumped inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg.

“The second patient, a male security guard, 36, was found lying inside the shop with several gunshot wounds. The third patient, a woman aged 39, was found in her light motor vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

All three patients were in a critical condition.

Medics treated the patients and provided all three with advanced life support interventions.

Meiring said once treated, two patients were airlifted to nearby hospitals, one by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter and the other by another private helicopter.

The third patient was transported by ambulance.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and property.

“One of the getaway vehicles used was said to be a Nissan NP200 bakkie. The suspects are heavily armed and dangerous,” Westonaria spokesperson Sergeant Audrey Sefara said on Wednesday.

