Boy, 15, arrested in connection with SANDF soldier’s death

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier Staff Sergeant Michael Njomane, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the teen was arrested on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

It is understood he will be the second person to appear in court in connection with Njomane’s death.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Blackheath and appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court last week.

Njomane’s burned body was found in the boot of a burned-out vehicle on August 18 after the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services extinguished the fire.

It later emerged that the person in the boot was an SANDF soldier.

“[Njomane] was recently transferred to the Western Cape and he is from Mount Coke, Idutywa, in the Eastern Cape,” a communiqué to News24 on behalf of SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi stated.

It is not yet been confirmed whether the fire caused his death, or whether he had sustained other injuries beforehand, as post-mortem results were still being completed.

