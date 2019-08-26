Suspect arrested after Gauteng cop gunned down during house robbery

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has condemned the killing of a police officer in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Sunday night.

On Monday, Mazibuko said Constable Mokgophe Rankoe, 36, and a colleague from Dobsonville police station had responded to a house robbery complaint in Braamfischerville, Soweto, when they came under fire from the alleged suspects.

The two officers were robbed of their firearms and cellphones.

Rankoe was shot in the head and was rushed to hospital, where he died a short while later.

A suspect has been arrested and the police are looking for the second suspect.

“We commend the police for reacting swiftly and arresting one of the suspects. Law enforcement agencies must work together to ensure that no stone is left unturned in searching and arresting the second suspect. A clear message must be sent that an attack on a police officer is an attack on the state and the state will defend itself.

“We are calling on members of the community to assist the police with information that will lead to the arrest of the second perpetrator. Importantly, we are also pleading with members of the community to come forward, work closely with the police to assist the state in putting together a solid case and verify if the suspects are not linked to other criminal activities,” said Mazibuko.

National police commissioner General Kehla Sitole also applauded the speedy arrest of the suspect.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the police had recovered a 9mm firearm on the scene which reportedly belonged to the suspects.

Naidoo added an integrated team had worked throughout the night and arrested the suspect within hours of the incident. The team is continuing its search for at least one more suspect.

Sitole said the suspects needed to face the law.

“I have directed that all those responsible for this attack must be arrested and through the criminal justice system, they must face the full brunt of the law. The murder of the constable comes as police management nationally prepares to commemorate 29 fallen colleagues in Pretoria this coming Sunday,” added Sitole.

