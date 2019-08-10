Man who faked disability to avoid being searched nabbed with gun, ammo

A man who faked a disability to avoid being searched was arrested on Saturday morning for gun and ammunition possession.

City of Cape Town metro police deputy chief Annalene Marais said officers on crime prevention patrols at 05:30 spotted the man walking along Ascension Road in Heideveld.

“As they came closer he pretended to be a cripple, which raised their suspicions.

“When the officers approached and searched him, a silver Llama .22 pistol and a magazine with seven .22 live rounds of ammunition was found in his possession,” Marais said.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested.

