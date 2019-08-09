Man, 67, dragged out of his vehicle and shot in the head in KZN

Two suspects have been arrested following the murder of a 67-year-old man, who was dragged from his vehicle and shot in the head in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal police have said.

According to police, Mqondeni Zondi was travelling on the D77 Ntembisweni Road in Greytown on Monday when he was forced to stop by a vehicle that had blocked the road.

Three armed suspects then allegedly dragged Zondi out of his vehicle and shot him in the head.

“His bakkie with his belongings was set alight by the suspects. His lifeless body was found by one of the farmers in Ntembisweni,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said in a statement.

“Charges of murder and malicious damage to property were opened at Greytown SAPS for further investigation.”

Zwane said a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Ntembisweni on Thursday.

“He was found in possession of a firearm with rounds of 18 ammunition. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic tests to ascertain if it was linked to other cases committed in the Greytown and surrounding areas.

“A vehicle that was used in the commission of the offence was also seized from the suspect and was impounded for further investigation.”

A second suspect was also arrested at Makhabeleni in Kranskop on the same day. Police are still tracing the whereabouts of the third suspect. Both suspects are expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.