Security guard shot dead in armed robbery at Joburg HiFi Corporation store

A security guard who tried to stop an armed robbery at a HiFi Corporation store in Park Meadows, Kensington, on Wednesday was shot dead by the gunmen, the Gauteng police have said.

According to Captain Johan Jordaan, about eight armed men held up the electronics store between 10.30am and 10.40am, getting away with cash and cellphones, the total value of which had not yet been determined.

“While somebody pressed the panic button from inside, a security guard from National Security responded. When he arrived outside the HiFi Corporation, one of the suspects shot him from behind. They shot him about three times,” Jordaan told News24.

“The security guard fired a lot of shots back at the suspects. According to the video footage, it looks like he hit three of the suspects. All the suspects managed to get away.

“Unfortunately, the security guard passed away. He fell down and passed after he fired the shots at the suspects.”

The armed gang fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Caddy, a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver Chevrolet Cruze.

Jordaan said they were studying the video footage and that the forensics team was working on scene of the crime to identify the suspects.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.