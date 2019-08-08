Short sentences could be exacerbating SA’s shocking rape stats

A typical South African woman has a higher risk of being raped or murdered than her counterparts elsewhere in the world, and women’s rights organisations are crying foul over shorter sentences received by perpetrators.

This came as many celebrated the recent sentencing of serial rapist Sibusiso Blessing Khuzwayo to more than 100 years imprisonment by the High Court in Johannesburg.

The sentencing coincided with Women’s Month, which began on August 1.

Khuzwayo, who used his security vehicle to target women, was imprisoned for 110 years on Monday. He was tracked down at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto where he was admitted under a false name.

Between June and October 2016, Khuzwayo operated as a security guard and targeted women on their way to work. He forced them into his vehicle, raped them and stole their valuables.

On July 24, he was convicted of and sentenced for nine counts – five of rape and four of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

National correctional services commissioner spokesperson Logan Maistry said Khuzwayo had no guarantee of parole.

“Generally, a person sentenced to this kind of sentence may only be considered for parole after serving a minimum detention period of 25 years. But parole is not a right so there is no guarantee that he will get it,” Maistry said.

According to the Rape Crisis Centre, 12 times more women are raped and murdered in South Africa every year than in the US.

It is estimated that 40% of South African women will be raped in their lifetime and only 8.6% of rape perpetrators are convicted at present.

According to statistics, rape is still a crisis in SA and the effectiveness of rape sentences is often questioned, with perpetrators being released early on parole or for good behaviour.

The director of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, Miranda Jordan, said that shortening of rape sentences might harm a survivor who was recovering.

“A short sentence minimises what the survivor has gone through and takes away from the restorative victory of a conviction. However, based on the cases we have handled, it serves as a positive impact when the perpetrator is sentenced to prison,” Jordan said.

She said when a perpetrator was sentenced, the victim got satisfaction and healing by knowing that the person was being punished for their crimes and taken away from society and therefore not a danger to others.

“When the sentence is short it communicates to the victim that she must live with the ‘life sentence’ of being raped and carry the trauma of the crime for the remainder of her life,” Jordan said.

– news@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.