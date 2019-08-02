Three arrested for possession of gems worth R2m

Three suspects have been arrested for possession of stolen gems worth R2 million, the Hawks in the Northern Cape said on Friday.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 39, were arrested following an operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, the Kuruman Stock Theft unit and Kuruman Public Order police, spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said in a statement.

“The suspects were arrested in a disruptive operation after information surfaced that they were peddling gems.”

Mnisi said about 1,205 stones were seized from the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the gems, which were valued at R2 million, were stolen during a burglary at Kleinsee in March, Mnisi said.

The men are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they face charges of illegal possession of stolen property, in contravention of the Precious Stones Act.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.