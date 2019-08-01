Two arrested for allegedly murdering KZN teacher

Just three days after a teacher in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, was reported missing, the police arrested two suspects last Friday after his body was found.

According to the police, a missing person’s case was opened on July 30 after Youth Academy teacher Vusumuzi Mlaba, 60, was reported missing.

“While police were conducting an investigation, they discovered that Mlaba was last seen on July 25 by his family,” provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement.

“The investigation led police to Ntumeni, where they found a slightly decomposed body covered by tree branches. The missing person’s inquiry was immediately changed to a case of murder.”

The police then tracked the two suspects to Matshana in Empangeni.

The suspects, aged 18 and 21, were found in possession of the dead man’s belongings, including a vehicle and cellphone.

Both men are expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court soon.

