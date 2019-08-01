Pensioner, 88, ‘okay now’ after being hit with crowbar during Stellenbosch house robbery

A Stellenbosch pensioner attacked with a crowbar and tied up during a house robbery managed to untie himself and seek help in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The family of 88-year-old Johan Du Bois, of Du Bois Boerdery, were relieved that he survived the ordeal which saw his trusty Alsatian put up a brave fight to defend his owner when four robbers hit his farm house at Geluksoord on Wednesday night.

Du Bois, who has lived alone for a number of years after his wife’s death, came across his attackers when he opened his kitchen door to see why his dog Rommel was barking inside the house. When he went to check on his older dog Nina outside, his assailants forced their way in, his grandson Jacque told News24.

“They beat him up. When he tried to shield himself with his left hand, they hit him with a crowbar over the wrist,” Jacque said.

He was dragged to the lounge, before being forced down the hall to a room where he was tied up.

As the attack unfolded, Rommel put up a brave fight, Jacque said. The dog was beaten with the crowbar, before being locked in a different room.

Du Bois managed to untie himself when he thought the robbers had left. But they were ransacking the house and dragged him to a different room, where they used cable and neckties to restrain him. He was also forced to open his safe.

“They plundered the house. The contents of every drawer and cupboard was thrown out,” Jacque said.

The attackers left at about midnight. Du Bois then undid his restraints and called the farm manager, who lives about 50m away, who alerted family and the authorities.

“They kicked and hit him, but we’re just grateful that he wasn’t tortured. He was released from hospital at about 04:30 this morning [Thursday] and he is okay now. He is a fighter and although he is traumatised, he is cracking jokes again.”

Jacque said it is was the first such attack on the farm where he and his family live.

The family suspects the robbers may have scouted the house last weekend, as the dogs were very restless at the time.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo confirmed that a case of house robbery had been opened for investigation.

The assailants escaped on foot with revolvers and electronics, Malo said.

No arrests have been made.

Jacque said among the stolen items was a TV set, which was later found in the vegetable garden on the property.

– News24 wires

