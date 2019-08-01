Armed robbers hit two post offices in Cape Town, make off with cash

Armed robbers targetted two Cape Town post offices on Thursday, making off with undisclosed amounts of cash in both cases.

Three armed men targetted the Post Office on Mains Avenue, in Kenilworth, after four armed men hit the Kuilsriver branch an hour earlier.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said, according to information, the incident at Kenilworth occurred at 8am, with the Kuilsriver one happening “at about 7am”.

“Police detectives are on the scene, combing for clues,” said Rwexana.

This follows a report by News24 about a possible crime syndicate which may be operating in the Western Cape.

Rwexana said three armed men entered the premises.

On both incidents, Rwexana said: “The suspects threatened the complainants and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

She added that there were no injuries reported during both incidents.

“Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book,” added Rwexana.

It recently emerged that the Cape Town CBD was experiencing “unprecedented levels” of armed robberies, with gangs focusing on high-end retailers and businesses that sold items such as jewellery, cameras, and cellphones.

On Wednesday, a jewellery store at the upmarket Cape Quarter shopping complex became the latest target of armed robbers in Cape Town.

An armed gang robbed Cape Town’s Diamond Works shop opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre last month, News24 reported.

The Mount Nelson Hotel was hit by 15 men who threatened staff and guests, before making off with personal belongings and jewellery from an on-site store.

According to Cape Town Central Improvement District (CCID) safety and security manager Muneeb Hendricks, three other businesses have been affected in the CBD, namely, Cameraland, a Vodacom outlet on the corner of Adderley and Longmarket streets, and a cellphone shop on the corner of Strand and Burg streets, News24 reported.

– News24

