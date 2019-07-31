Crime 31.7.2019 08:40 pm

Six alleged drug dealers appear in North West court

ANA
At least 547 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R30 000 were found during a search at several houses in Orkney, near Klerksdorp, 31 July 2019. Photo: SAPS

The accused were arrested at a house in Khuma, near Orkney, and 547 mandrax tablets and ammunition were confiscated.

Six people appeared in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with alleged drug dealing and unlawful possession of ammunition, North West police said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said Mthobisi Hlongwane, 24, Mzwakhe Hlongwane, 27, Cebo Mazibuko, 20, Ndumiso Khumalo, 19, Nhlakanipho Khumalo, 25 and Mpendulo Shabalala, 21, were remanded in custody and would appear again on August 19.

They were arrested on Monday after members of the provincial organised crime unit and the Klerksdorp technical response team acted on information that led them to houses in Khuma, near Orkney.

“547 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R30 085 as well as ammunition [several 38 special bullets] were found during the search. The police also seized cash, a Nissan Micra and seven cellular phones,” said Myburgh.

African News Agency (ANA)

