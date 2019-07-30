Four killed in 48 hours in Nelson Mandela Bay townships

A 14-year-old school girl was allegedly murdered in cold blood in what appears to be another hit-style killing in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police responded to a murder scene on Tuesday afternoon at Kwamanube Street in NU6, Motherwell.

Beetge said the teenager was still dressed in her school uniform and was found lying in the street with a single bullet wound to her head.

He said nobody had come forward with information on what might have happened and police were baffled as to the motive for the girl’s killing.

“There is a strong suspicion that the murder is a targeted killing as no valuables were taken by her attackers.”

Beetge said police were withholding the teenager’s name for security reasons as well as out of fear of victimisation towards the family.

Motherwell Cluster Commander Major-General Dawie Rabie expressed shock.

“The callous murder of children not only shocks our communities, but even hardened police members who serves those communities,” said Rabie.

Investigators of the Motherwell Cluster Serious Violent Crime Unit have been called in to conduct the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, 29-year-old Mandla Charles Hashe was allegedly killed by a group of people in New Brighton. The day before, police were alerted to an alleged vigilante murder of 23-year-old Sinethemba Gwatya who was burnt to death in Stofile Street also in New Brighton.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Asenathi Marale was shot and killed in Kovu Street in Zwide on Monday night in what police believe to be another assassination style murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)

