PE police investigate another mob justice murder

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after the killing of 29-year-old Mandla Charles Hashe.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said Hashe was killed by a group of people on the corner of Sidindi and Mbilini streets in New Brighton on Tuesday.

Beetge said when police arrived at the scene a group of people were found standing around a burning body.

“They attempted to block the police members from approaching the deceased, but police managed to break through the crowd and secured the crime scene.”

Beetge said nobody at the scene was willing to say who killed Hashe.

He was found with head and body injuries.

Beetge said his attackers burnt his body allegedly using tyres.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie issued a warning to community members.

“The South African Police Service cannot allow members of the community to take the law into their own hands. Any person taking part in acts like these will be arrested and charged with murder. We simply cannot allow a community to be transformed into murderers.”

A murder case was opened at New Brighton police station.

No arrests have been made.

This was the second case of apparent mob justice this week. Twenty-three-year-old Sinethemba Gwatya was killed by a group of people on Monday afternoon in New Brighton.

Beetge said police were alerted to the attack unfolding in Stofile Street. On arrival, a crowd was standing around the burning body of Gwatya. Next to him, a burnt toy gun and rocks were found.

“Nobody at the scene was willing to say who killed him, but allegations were made that the deceased was robbing persons in the area before being killed by a group of persons of the community. Sinethemba had head and body injuries and his body was burnt using tyres by his attackers,” said Beetge.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.