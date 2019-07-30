Crime 30.7.2019 01:36 pm

Police seek help finding serial rapist

Police believe this man can help them with an investigation into a series of rapes in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service (SAPS).

Police believe Mandla Masango can help officers with probes into rapes committed by a suspect between 2014 and 2016.

Police on Tuesday appealed to the public to help them find a man who could help detectives in their investigation into a serial rapist operating in the Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces.

Mandla Sibusiso Masango absconded while out on bail on a matter before the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court in 2013.

Police believe Masango can help officers with probes into rapes committed by a suspect between 2014 and 2016.

The rape cases were reported in Mamelodi, Rietgat, and Loate in Gauteng, and in Hazyview, White River, Calcutta and Lulekani in Mpumalanga.

