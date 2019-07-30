Port Elizabeth police investigate case of mob justice murder

Two men, aged 18 and 23, were killed in two separate incidents in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said 23-year-old Sinethemba Gwatya was killed by a group of people in an apparent case of mob justice on Monday afternoon in New Brighton.

He said police were alerted to the attack unfolding in Stofile Street. On arrival, a crowd was standing around the burning body of Gwatya. Next to him, a burnt toy gun and rocks were found.

“Nobody at the scene was willing to say who killed him, but allegations were made that the deceased was robbing persons in the area before being killed by a group of persons of the community. Sinethemba had head and body injuries and his body was burnt using tyres by his attackers,” said Beetge.

A murder case was opened at New Brighton police station for further investigation.

In a separate incident, 18-year-old Asenathi Marale was shot and killed in Kovu Street, Zwide, on Monday night, in what appeared to be a targeted killing.

According to Beetge, Asenathi and his girlfriend were walking down Kovu street at about 7pm when two unknown armed suspects wearing hoodies approached them from behind.

“On seeing them, Asenathi threw down his cellphone and started running away. He was shot in the back and he died on the scene. The attackers picked up his cellphone and fled the scene. His girlfriend was unharmed in the incident,” said Beetge.

“Any person with information that could assist police in this investigation can contact the Eastern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team, Lieutenant colonelWillie Mayi at 082 697 5914,” he added.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.