Welkom police welcome arrest of suspect in drug bust

A Nigerian national is expected to appear on drug-related charges in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after he was arrested during a routine crime prevention patrol in the Welkom CBD on Monday morning, the police said in a statement

Members of the Welkom POP Reaction Team were doing a routine patrol when they noticed three suspicious men getting into a blue Toyota Tazz with dark windows.

They stopped the vehicle and searched the occupants, as well as the vehicle, and found four balls of Nyaope and cash of about R320.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at Welkom police station. The suspect will appear on Tuesday in Welkom Magistrate’s Court.

Welkom Cluster Commander Major General Lerato Molale has applauded the members of the town’s POP Reaction Team for their efforts in the arrests of drug dealers within the precinct of Welkom and for their work to make the town’s CBD drug-free.

– African News Agency (ANA)

