Station commander, cops attacked at Plettenberg Bay murder scene

Police on Monday condemned an attack on a station commander and his officers while attending to a murder scene in Plettenberg Bay at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Malcom Potjie said officers responded to a murder scene in Taaibos Avenue, New Horizon on Saturday after the killing of 23-year-old Marcel Clinton Williams.

Potjie said Williams was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend’s father after the couple had an argument.

“The girlfriend allegedly reported the altercation with her boyfriend to her dad, whereafter the dad and other family members went to confront the deceased, ending up with the deceased being stabbed in his neck.”

Williams collapsed in the street where he was later declared dead by paramedics. Potjie said officers later arrested a 53-year-old suspect who had to flee from an angry mob.

“Whilst the suspect was contained, disgruntled members of the community started to attack the police members whilst threatening to take the law into their own hands. They pelted police members with stones and in the process the station commander sustained a cut wound to his jaw for which he later received medical treatment.”

Potjie said police vehicles at the scene were also damaged.

Eden Cluster Commander, Major General Oswald Reddy condemned the attack on police and the manner in which some community members of New Horizon took the law into their own hands.

“Attacking those that have put their lives at stake to protect the very community by arresting a murder suspect, cannot be tolerated,” Reddy said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

