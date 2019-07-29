Rustenburg taxi owner says minibus torched, windows smashed in route row

Taxi owner Leticia Mabaso is still reeling from shock after her minibus taxi was burnt and two others damaged in an alleged route feud in Rustenburg.

Mabaso said she received a call from her uncle stating that their vehicles had been pelted with stones while in line to pick up passengers at the rank in Seraleng near Rustenburg.

Her uncle identified Boitekong and Meriting Taxi Association (Bamta) members as those who were involved in the attack.

The association allegedly wanted to push Mamojozi Taxi Association out of the Seraleng route.

“My uncle drives one of the Quantum taxis we have. He called around 11am and said Bamta taxi drivers have just thrown stones at the taxis. There were three of them and the third one was burnt. We managed to get the two but could not get the third burnt vehicle,” she said.

“One of the taxi drivers was allegedly removed from one taxi and beaten by the attackers,” she said, adding that there was “no exchange of words and it all happened quickly”.

She said they did not know why they were targeted.

“This is a second hit on our taxis. The first incident happened early this year,” she said.

The windows of the two minibus taxis have been smashed out.

Bamta spokesperson Lesiba Kekana said he could not comment on an issue he had no details about.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said she was not aware of the case but was aware of two taxi operators who had opened a case of assault at the Boitekong police station.

She said two minibus taxi drivers were beaten up allegedly by other taxi drivers in Seraleng near Rustenburg on Thursday last week.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.