Man arrested for Epping CIT heist

Image: iStock

A security crew collected cash at a centre and on their return to the armoured vehicle, they found that it was missing along with the driver.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks for hijacking a cash-in-transit vehicle in Epping last week, police said on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the arrest was made on Friday.

“The Hawks investigation has linked the suspect to a cash-in-transit heist that occurred at Bayside Food Centre, Epping on 25 July 2019.”

Nkwalase said a security crew collected cash at the centre, and on their return to the armoured vehicle, they found that it was missing, along with the driver.

“The vehicle was later recovered at Noxolo Street in Langa. The driver was unharmed whilst an undisclosed amount of cash and his firearm were taken,” he said.

The police said the driver said that he was approached by three suspects who threatened him with explosives.

“They allegedly disarmed him before instructing him to drive to a location where they offloaded an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene,” said Nkwalase.

The suspect appeared at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Monday (today) to face charges of armed robbery. It was remanded to August 28 for his bail application.

The police said the other two suspects had not yet been arrested.

– African News Agency

