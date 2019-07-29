Police K9 patrol stumbles onto a burnt body in Welkom

A police K9 unit came across a badly burnt body in Thabong, Welkom on Saturday while conducting routine patrol duties near Ndaki in Thabong.

Police spokesperson Detective Bonisile Mvangeli on Monday said Sergeant Mhlophe Mbombo and Constable Sibabalwe Mohambi stopped when they saw a burning tyre. Upon closer examination, they noticed the body, which had been beyond recognition.

“A case of murder was opened for further investigation,” said Mvangeli.

Authorities are also appealing to anyone with information that can assist to identify the victim to come forward. Police also want to know what happened to the deceased.

– African News Agency

