Nelson Mandela Bay Anti-Gang unit arrests 16 suspects

Intensive operations by the Anti-Gang Unit in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro have led to the arrest of 16 suspects, including nine illegal immigrants at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the unit, together with Metro Police, focused on illegal drugs and firearms in the Motherwell, Uitenhage, Humansdorp, and Mount Road clusters.

Naidu said the suspects were arrested within 48 hours for serious crimes, ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, house robbery, housebreaking, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as assault on police and malicious damage to property.

Drug-related arrests were effected in Kamesh, Zwide, Humansdorp and the Northern Areas. Police also confiscated a 9mm pistol, ammunition and a gas gun. Nine illegal immigrants were also arrested during the operations.

Naidu said during the early hours of Saturday morning, police followed up on information received about a firearm at a house in Kawa Street in Zwide. On arrival at the house, members spotted a group of males sitting around a fire.

“As they approached, one male got up and ran. Police ran after him and when they were at the back of a house, the suspect, aged 32 years old, pointed a firearm at the police officer.”

Naidu said the police member fired one shot, injuring the suspect. He was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and pointing of a firearm. All the suspects arrested during the operation are expected to appear in court soon

– African News Agency

