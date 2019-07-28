Multiple suspects arrested by Port Elizabeth anti-gang unit for serious and violent crimes

Intensive operations by the South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-gang unit (AGU) within the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro paid off this weekend with the arrest of more than 16 suspects, the Eastern Cape SAPS said on Sunday.

Throughout this weekend, the AGU, together with metro police, focused on illegal drugs and firearms in the Motherwell, Uitenhage, Humansdorp, and Mount Road policing clusters, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Over 16 suspects were arrested within 48 hours for serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape, house robbery, housebreaking, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault on a police officer, and malicious damage to property.

“Drug-related arrests were effected in Kamesh, Zwide, Humansdorp, and the northern areas [of Port Elizabeth]. Drugs such as dagga, Mandrax, and tik [crystal methamphetamine] were seized. A 9mm pistol, ammunition, and a gas gun were also seized. Nine undocumented persons were also arrested in the operations,” Naidu said.

A firearm out of the hands of a criminal was one less crime committed. During the early hours of Saturday morning, at about 3.15am, AGU members followed up on information received about a firearm at a house in Kawa Street in Zwide.

On arrival at the house, officers spotted a group of men sitting around a fire. As they approached, one man got up and ran away. An officer ran after him to the back of the house, where the 32-year-old suspect pointed a firearm at the police officer.

The officer fired one shot, wounding the suspect in the abdomen. He was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm, and was expected to appear in court soon, Naidu said.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga warned criminals operating in the metro that “there is no place for them to conduct their illegal criminal activities”.

“We are squeezing their spaces and the results are evident that we are serious in cleaning up these areas. We are and will continue to break the backbone of the gang environment until all people in these areas are and feel safe,” Ntshinga said.

– African News Agency

