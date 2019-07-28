Partnership policing in Northern Cape leads to arrest of copper cable thieves

Partnership policing yielded further success when vigilant Douglas Neighbourhood Watch members stopped three alleged copper cable thieves “in their tracks”, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape said on Sunday.

On July 25, at about midnight, the suspects were spotted in a silver Toyota Corolla on the R357 about 10km outside Douglas, police spokesman Captain Sergio Kock said.

“The neighbourhood watch members stopped the Toyota in an attempt to search the occupants. This is when some of the suspects fled into the veld, but the quick thinking neighbourhood watch members managed to arrest three male suspects. The police were contacted and assisted with the detention of the suspects.

“A roll of copper cable worth R20,000 was seized from the vehicle and police also confiscated the silver Toyota Corolla as it was allegedly utilised in the commission of a crime. It is alleged that the copper was stolen from a private farm close to Douglas. The suspects were charged for the possession of suspected stolen goods,” Kock said.

SAPS Pixley Ka Seme policing cluster commander Brigadier Nomana Adonis congratulated the Douglas Neighbourhood Watch for a job well done, and commended the Douglas SAPS for their assistance in this regard. This truly portrayed partnership policing at its best, Adonis said.

– African News Agency

