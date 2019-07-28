Two arrested after copper cables worth R10k confiscated in Alex

Two Cameroonian nationals, aged 23 and 24, have been arrested at a scrapyard in Alexandra for being in possession of stolen copper cables valued at R100,000, the City of Johannesburg said on Sunday.

The city’s group forensic and investigation service (GFIS) officials received a tip-off on Saturday afternoon about stolen copper cables stored at a certain scrapyard in 1st Avenue and London Road in Alexandra, mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

“The GFIS team and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers then went to search the scrapyard but found nothing. Late last night [Saturday] the informant then called GFIS officials and told them where the stolen copper cables were kept. The team went back to the scrapyard, searched, and again found nothing. They then searched the bedrooms where two bags stuffed with copper cabled were found,” he said.

To combat the criminal syndicates responsible for cable theft, the city introduced a specialised JMPD unit to exclusively target these syndicates.

“For us to win the war against cable theft, a collaborative effort is required from all the role players involved. National and provincial government must step in and ensure that the South African Police Service (SAPS) works with our specialised JMPD unit so as to ensure that we crack down on these syndicates, and that suspects who are found to be guilty are not only arrested, but also successfully prosecuted.”

Mashaba also encouraged people to report any fraud and corruption activities through the 24-hour tip-off hotline 0800-002-587 or visit the GFIS offices at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.