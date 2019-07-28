DA urges police to protect rural communities after another Free State farm attack

Yet another Free State farm attack this weekend shows it is time for urgent police action to protect rural communities, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Sunday.

Only six days after the DA expressed its concern at the murder of an emerging farmer in the Free State in the Frankfort district, Johannes Mazibuko, and further reiterated the urgency to government to establish specialised rural safety units to improve safety and security in rural areas, another farm attack occurred in the Free State, DA spokeswoman Mariette Pittaway said.

Pieter de Klerk and Marlene Smit were attacked on Friday evening by five armed men on the farm Vanderwaltsrus in the Vredefort district.

“The DA is grateful that they are out of danger and wishes to emphasise that we will not stop fighting at every level of government to bring about much-needed change in strategy through the implementation and effective monitoring of rural safety units to protect our rural communities.

“Our farmers remain national assets who deserve the support and protection of their government,” Pittaway said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

