Over 160 suspects nabbed during operation ‘Swara Tsotsi’ in Limpopo

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers arrested 164 suspects during a high density operation conducted from the early hours of Friday morning in and around the Thohoyandou area, Limpopo police said.

Operation ‘Swara Tsotsi’ was first launched in Polokwane on June 28, and was executed through roadblocks, stop and searches, compliance inspections at businesses, including liquor outlets, and tracing of wanted suspects, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday.

#sapsLIM Thohoyandou: MEC for Transport & Community Safety together with #SAPS embarked on ‘Operation Swara Tsotsi’ early this am. Over 250 SAPS members were addressed early this am during a parade at Thavhani Mall Parking lot #PoliceVisibility #FightingCrime #SaferCommunities ME pic.twitter.com/nTzJlaJhM5 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 26, 2019

Friday’s operation was led by Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Namane Dickson Masemola, accompanied by Thohoyandou policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Rosina Mulaudzi, Maj-Gen Lediga Mashilo of Polokwane, Maj-Gen Mbazima Ngobeni of Giyani, and other senior police officers.

The operation comprised of different SAPS units, traffic police, home affairs department officials, and health department officials.

#sapsLIM Update: 164 suspects arrested during a high density op 'Swara Tsotsi' that was conducted from the early hours, in and around the Thohoyandou area yesterday. #PoliceVisibility #FightingCrime #SaferCommunities MEhttps://t.co/Gb21Liiqqv pic.twitter.com/oJza9mRpXE — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 27, 2019

The suspects were arrested for various crimes, including assault, contempt of court, drunken driving, contravention of the Immigration Act, and contravention of the Road Traffic Act. They would appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court soon, Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency

