Free State police search for boyfriend after woman found murdered

Free State police on Friday said they were searching for a 41-year-old man who originated from Maseru, Lesotho, in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Paballong village.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said police were called to a crime scene in Paballong village where they found the body of 36-year-old Mapaseka Lebatla lying on the ground of her home with her throat slit on July 16 at 10.40am.

It is alleged that the deceased’s boyfriend is responsible as he allegedly threatened to kill himself after the ordeal and had not been seen since. The motive for the killing was unknown, said Thakeng.

“Should anyone have information regarding the incident, Detective Captain Moeketsi Menyatso of Welkom Detective Services can be contacted at 063 598 4276,” he said.

– African News Agency

