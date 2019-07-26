Suspected hit under investigation in Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth detectives are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot and killed multiple times in a suspected hit-style killing, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body of 59-year-old Nkwenkwezi Samuel Plaatjies was discovered in Jabu Street in Zwide on Friday morning.

Beetge said Plaatjies sustained three gunshot wounds.

Police have ruled out robbery as no valuables were taken during the attack.

He said that the victim did not reside far from where his body was discovered. No arrests have been made.

– African News Agency

