Crime 26.7.2019 12:43 pm

Suspected hit under investigation in Port Elizabeth

ANA
Stock image

Stock image

Police have ruled out robbery as no valuables were taken during the attack. 

Port Elizabeth detectives are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot and killed multiple times in a suspected hit-style killing, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body of 59-year-old Nkwenkwezi Samuel Plaatjies was discovered in Jabu Street in Zwide on Friday morning.

Beetge said Plaatjies sustained three gunshot wounds.

Police have ruled out robbery as no valuables were taken during the attack.

He said that the victim did not reside far from where his body was discovered. No arrests have been made.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
There is a campaign to kill anti-corruption crusaders in Limpopo, Cosatu claims 26.7.2019
DUT student shot outside KZN tavern in case of mistaken identity 25.7.2019
Cape Town police search for suspect in pizzeria murder 24.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition