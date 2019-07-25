Taxi drivers assaulted for picking passengers in Seraleng, Rustenburg

Two minibus taxi drivers were beaten up allegedly by other taxi drivers in Seraleng near Rustenburg on Thursday, North West police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said a taxi driver was stopped by others accusing him of picking up people along their route, his friend who is also a taxi driver saw the scuffle and went to intervene. He was also beaten by the other group.

The two opened a case of assault at the Boitekong police station and no arrest has been made.

Locals claimed the incident was linked to rivalry over the Seraleng route, and said several taxis were damaged as the two groups fought.

– African News Agency (ANA)

