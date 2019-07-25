Gauteng police search for suspect after three burnt bodies found in Soweto

Gauteng police on Thursday said they were searching for a suspect after the bodies of a woman and her two children were found burnt beyond recognition in a room outside a house in Rockville, Soweto.

Reports revealed that in the early hours of Thursday morning at around 3am, people in the house heard a noise from the outside room. They went out to check and found the room on fire. After the fire was extinguished, three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said “police are now searching for the man who was allegedly seen with the 28-year-old woman on Wednesday night in Rockville”.

The community has been urged to help the police with locating the perpetrator by calling the crime stop number on 08600 10111. A case of murder has been opened.

– African News Agency (ANA)

