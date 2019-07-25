Five suspects, including four Durban police officers, arrested for kidnapping

Five suspects, including four police officers, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning and are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court to face a range of charges including kidnapping and extortion.

In a statement, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said two victims, aged 28 and 36, were on Inanda Road in Springfield when a vehicle stopped and the occupants forced them into the boot of the car at gunpoint.

“They were taken to a truck yard on Peters Road where the suspects demanded an amount of R50,000 from the victims. They were severely assaulted after they failed to produce the money. One of the victims was released and instructed to raise the cash. Fortunately, the victim who was released contacted Greenwood Park police officers who immediately responded.”

The victim was able to point out the suspects and police were able to rescue the second victim. The four men and one woman were arrested after police intercepted their vehicle.

“Both victims were severely assaulted and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Investigations revealed that the suspects are three policemen and a policewoman stationed at Inanda SAPS. The fifth suspect appeared to be a security guard. Three state-issued firearms were confiscated from the arrested suspects. The complainant’s cellphone was also found in their possession. A state vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was found parked at a service station while another vehicle used by the suspects was also seized for further investigation,” Gwala said.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 29, will face charges of kidnapping, extortion, pointing of a firearm, theft of a cellphone, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.