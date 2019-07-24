Cape Town police search for suspect in pizzeria murder

Police in Mfuleni in Cape Town on Wednesday called on the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old pizzeria owner in Blackheath.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the incident happened on June 15, at about 9.10am at Angelo’s Pizza Place in Station Road, Blackheath.

“A man armed with a firearm and wearing a motorbike helmet entered the shop. At some stage, the suspect’s face can be seen on video footage. While the 25-year-old shop-owner, Angelo Nunes, was alone inside the shop, the suspect took out a firearm and fired several shots at him, fatally wounding him,” said Traut.

Through video footage, it can be seen how the suspect fled the scene with a second suspect who was waiting for him on a motorbike outside the shop. Nothing was taken from the shop of the deceased, according to Traut.

The motorbike was later recovered on the N2 highway next to the Nyanga area. A murder case docket was registered for further investigation.

“Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting and the identifying of the suspect in the attached photo is kindly requested to contact the investigating officers, Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Thebus on 082 334 7486, or Constable Nkululeko Magqaza on 082 777 6898 at Mfuleni police station,” Traut said.

– African News Agency

