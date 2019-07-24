Nine poachers arrested in different areas in the Kruger National Park

Rangers in the South African National Parks (SanParks) have arrested nine alleged poachers in different sections of the Kruger National Park over the past week. The sections where the arrests were made have borne the brunt of rhino poaching.

Three suspects were arrested at the Crocodile Bridge Section. SanParks said the poachers were found in possession of a heavy calibre hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment.

In another area of the park, SanParks said Letaba Rangers apprehended three suspects in possession of a high calibre hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment.

The next day, Tshokwane Rangers arrested another trio of poachers in possession of a high calibre rifle, ammunition, and poaching equipment.

In a separate incident, SanParks said the carcass of a buffalo laced with poison was found in Vlakteplaas section.

It’s believed the buffalo was laced with poison after poachers had taken its meat. The poisoned carcass killed 117 white-backed vultures, one hooded vulture, and a white-headed vulture.

International World Ranger Day is celebrated on July 31.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.